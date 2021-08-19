Bearsden: Update on police presence at farm land

They said no criminality has been established after forensics teams responded to a report on Saturday.
Part of the farm was cordoned off on Tuesday while authorities carried out investigations.
The tape has now been taken down and the police no longer have a presence there.
A Police Scotland spokesperson told the Herald: “Officers have concluded enquiries into a disturbed piece of farm land in the Duntocher Road area of Bearsden which was reported to police on Saturday 14, August, 2021.
“No evidence of any criminality has been established in relation to this.”