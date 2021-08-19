Bearsden: Update on police presence at farm land

Police

They said no criminality has been established after forensics teams responded to a report on Saturday.

Part of the farm was cordoned off on Tuesday while authorities carried out investigations.

The tape has now been taken down and the police no longer have a presence there.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told the Herald: “Officers have concluded enquiries into a disturbed piece of farm land in the Duntocher Road area of Bearsden which was reported to police on Saturday 14, August, 2021.