Big rise in violent and sexual crimes in Glasgow, new police figures show
There has been a big rise in violent crimes in Glasgow.
The latest figures for crime in Glasgow have been released.
The latest Glasgow City Local Police Plan, covering between April to June, will be presented to local councillors later this week.
The report shows that sexual crimes are up 5.2% on this time last year, and 3.2% up on the five-year average.
The detection rate for sexual crimes sits at just 51.4%, down from the five-year average of 52.7%.
Violent crimes are also up - from 2497 last year to 2970 this year, an 18.9% rise.
Detection rates for these crimes are also down.
However, murder and attempted murders are down 25% and 50% respectively on last year, and 6.3% and 61.2% down on the five-year average.
There has also been a rise in disorderly conduct, serious injury collisions, hate crime and hate incidents.