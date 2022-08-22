Big rise in violent and sexual crimes in Glasgow, new police figures show

There has been a big rise in violent crimes in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest figures for crime in Glasgow have been released.

The latest Glasgow City Local Police Plan, covering between April to June, will be presented to local councillors later this week.

The report shows that sexual crimes are up 5.2% on this time last year, and 3.2% up on the five-year average.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The detection rate for sexual crimes sits at just 51.4%, down from the five-year average of 52.7%.

Violent crimes are also up - from 2497 last year to 2970 this year, an 18.9% rise.

Detection rates for these crimes are also down.

However, murder and attempted murders are down 25% and 50% respectively on last year, and 6.3% and 61.2% down on the five-year average.