Bigoted neighbour walks free from court

Lindsay narrowly avoided jail after pleading guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court (above).

Anne Lindsay, 58, made the remarks towards Michaela Hay at their block of flats in Bishopbriggs, in May 2021.

Lindsay, now of Kirkintilloch, shouted: "You are a cow and I'm going to get away with this. Cheerio your 10-in-a-row, you fenian b******."

Lindsay pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to breaching bail by contacting Miss Hay. She also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner as well as culpable and reckless conduct.

Sheriff Stuart Reid put Lindsay under supervision for 20 months.

He told her: “It seems you have pulled yourself up however this is an alternative to custody.”

The court heard that Lindsay was granted bail for a separate matter in February 2021 with instructions not to contact Miss Hay.

The victim was in her flat when she heard shouting and swearing coming from Lindsay's property. Miss Hay recorded Lindsay making the sectarian comments.

A 999 call was made and officers later found Miss Hay visibly upset.

Lindsay was arrested as she continued to shout and swear. She stated: "Aye it's because of that wee grass up there" in reference to Miss Hay. Lindsay then shouted to the flat above that she was going to "murder" Miss Hay. She then turned her attention to PC Linda McCafferty and told her: "I'm going to do you in."

Lindsay was taken into custody where she continued to shout and swear. Prosecutor Sarah Latta added: "As she did so, spit left her mouth and landed on PC McCafferty's shoulder."

Callum Ross, defending, told the court that Lindsay was temporarily homeless after the incident.

The lawyer added: “She has had time to reflect on her offending and what led to it.

“She is candid about it and described her embarrassment and shame as a result of her own actions.