Body of 59-year-old recovered at Kilmardinny Loch
Locals in the Bearsden and surrounding areas who use Kilmardinny Loch for exercise or dog walking were surprised to find it cordoned off yesterday by police, while all emergency services had been in attendance at the well-used local landmark.
A Police Scotland spokesperson told the Herald: “We received a report of concerns for a person in the Bearsden area around 9.55am on Thursday, November 3.“Enquiries were carried out by officers and sadly the body of a 59-year-old man was found at Kilmardinny Loch.“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”