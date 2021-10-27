Officers were called in after it emerged that a 74-year-old female had fallen prey to two doorstep conmen who had offered to do gardening work for her at her home in East Kilbride on Thursday, October 21.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident but officers have issued a warning not to engage with anyone offering to undertake this sort of work.
Officers believe many such incidents go unreported because of the embarrassment factors of those cruelly defrauded in this way – and so, this brand of crime continues to flourish with a higher number of victims than first meets the eye.