Police

The young victim who was set upon while using the Clyde Walkway near Baron’s Haugh nature reserve, received injuries to his hand on his back around 9pm.

There are currently no descriptions of the suspects involved in the incident.

However, officers are now hoping that any potential eyewitnesses will come forward in the hope that the thugs involved can soon be traced.

Police Constable Ross Preston of the Motherwell Community Policing Team said: “Although the motive for the attack has still to be confirmed, we believe at this time it was a targeted attack.

“No matter the cause, the fact is that a 14 year old boy has been hospitalised after being attacked by a group of people who have been brazen enough to carry out the attack in a commonly used area by the River Clyde.

This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“If you have any information that may assist with the enquiry, please contact the Community Policing Team at Motherwell via 101 quoting reference 3007 of 11 July, 2022.

Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”