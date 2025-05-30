Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old boy was hospitalised after being found seriously injured in Shettleston.

Officers found the youth after being called to the Denbeck Street area of Glasgow late on Thursday night. They found a 15-year-old male who was described as being “seriously injured”. He was aken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition is stable.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police said there will be an increased police presence in the area.

Chief Inspector Ross Aitken, Area Commander for Easterhouse and Shettleston said: "Around 10.30pm on Thursday, 29 May, 2025, we received a report of a 15-year-old male youth found seriously injured in the Denbeck Street area of Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and there will be an increased police presence in the area as part of the investigation.

"We do not believe there is any immediate threat to the wider community. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3927 of 29 May, 2025."