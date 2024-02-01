BTP officers are seeking witnesses to a knife incident in Lanark.

​At around 10pm on 29 December, 2023, it was reported that a large group of young people were gathered at the station and one man attempted to board the train in possession of a knife.

Did you witness the incident or do you have any information which could help the police investigation?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information that may assist can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 2300154476.