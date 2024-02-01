British Transport Police are seeking witnesses to an incident at Lanark Railway Station.
Officers are appealing for witnesses following reports of a man with a knife at Lanark railway station.
At around 10pm on 29 December, 2023, it was reported that a large group of young people were gathered at the station and one man attempted to board the train in possession of a knife.
Did you witness the incident or do you have any information which could help the police investigation?
Anyone with information that may assist can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 2300154476.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.