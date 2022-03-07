Police

Around 2pm, officers were called to a report of a man being seriously injured after being assaulted by two men. The badly bloodied victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was treated for head injuries and the area around the Hank Marvin restaurant was cordened off by officers.

Both suspects are described as between 20 and 30-years-old and were wearing balaclavas, black trousers, black long sleeved tops, black footwear and a sleeveless high-vis vests

The first man was between five foot, eight inches and five foot 10 inches tall and of slim to medium build. The second man was approximately five foot eight inches and of the same build. Both were seen making off from the area in a dark grey/blue Volvo.

Detective Inspector Susie Cairns, from Cambuslang CID, said: "This appears to have been a targeted attack and we do not believe there was any risk to the wider public.

"It took place in premises on a busy road, with numerous members of the public present, so we are appealing to witnesses to come forward.