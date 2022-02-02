Police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace those responsible for placing an unauthorised snare in woodland.
Officers have confirmed that an otter pup was found in the cruel trap laid for there for animals and that the vulnerable creature succumbed to its injuries.
The trap was found on Monday, January 24 and enquiries are continuing to trace those who are responsible – in a crime that faces severe penalties.
Anyone with information about the setting of unauthorised snares within Lanarkshire is asked to call Airdrie Community Police on 101 quoting incident number 0506. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.