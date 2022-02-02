Police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace those responsible for placing an unauthorised snare in woodland.

Officers have confirmed that an otter pup was found in the cruel trap laid for there for animals and that the vulnerable creature succumbed to its injuries.

The trap was found on Monday, January 24 and enquiries are continuing to trace those who are responsible – in a crime that faces severe penalties.