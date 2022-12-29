Police thanked "multiple" members of the public who contacted them in relation to a dangerous incident on the M74 early on Thursday (December 29) after a driver was seen driving in the wrong direction.

Here, a driver in a white coloured car was seen in locations ranging from Rutherglen to Tradeston. Thankfully there were no injuries or damage during the incident which was captured on camera by dismayed eyewitnesses on the busy route. Their next move was to contact the police.

Road traffic officers from both the Glasgow and Lanarkshire area were then deployed and safely stopped the vehicle where they found a 52-year- male driver.

Advertisement

When police mentioned the breathalyser, the man refused to provide them with a sample. He was arrested charged and held in custody in relation to this alleged offence and an an additional charge of dangerous driving.