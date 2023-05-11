Register
Car has been set alight in Condorrat street in dramatic 3.15am incident

A speeding car could be the clue to a dramatic incident in Condorrat’s Rose Street which saw a car deliberately torched in the middle of the night on Wednesday (May 10)

By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2023, 08:58 BST

Detective Constable Craig McLean explained:“This happened in a residential area in the early hours of the morning. Thankfully the fire was reported quickly and safely extinguished.I’m appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or has relevant private CCTV or dash cam footage, to come forward.

“Officers have been carrying out door to door and CCTV enquiries. It’s thought a vehicle was driving at speed in the area around the same time. Anyone who saw this vehicle, or has information about it, is also asked to contact police.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 0360.