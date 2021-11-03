Around 9.15pm on Tuesday, November 2 officers received a report of a car on fire on Chestnut Court.

The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and nobody was hurt as a result. It is being treated as wilful and police are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

Detective Constable Shemain Murphy of Coatbridge CID said:”I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has any information which may assist us to get in touch. I would also ask anyone in the area with a dashcam or private CCTV to check the footage around that time.”