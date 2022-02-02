Cars torched in Motherwell and 17-year-old is arrested in Bellshill after being found with knife

Police are continuing with an investigation into an incident in Motherwell which saw two luxury cars torched in an act of wilful fireraising under cover of darkness.

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 12:11 pm

Officers confirmed that the blaze took place on McTaggart Crescent on 10.50pm on Sunday, January 30.

It has been reported that a male suspect had entered the street and poured a substance over two Mercedes cars parked at the one address and set the vehicles alight. Anyone with information relating to the fire is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 3996.

Meanwhile it has also been confirmed that a 17-year-old male was arrested in Bellshill for carrying a knife in the street. Officers were called in amidst safety fears about his presence in Thorn Road around 1.50pm on Friday. March 28. A kitchen knife was found in the waistband of the teenager’s trousers.

The male was arrested and charged with the offence and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.