Police have confirmed that they had reason to stop a driver on Forest Road in Wardpark around 8pm. A check was run on the driver and his vehicle and he was found to be disqualified but the matter did not stop there.
For it is alleged that the motorist who is 40-years-old was in possession of a number of controlled drugs believed to be heroin and cocaine.
The vehicle was then seized and the driver was arrested and charged with a number of alleged drug and driving offences.
Meanwhile readers are still asked to be on their guard about a telephone sting involving fraudsters pretending to be police officers which we flagged up last week.
The “officers” say they'll need bank details to correct an act of fraud but it is all a con. However, at the weekend it emerged that two “detectives” with fake ID scammed a man of £25,000 after turning up at his Bridge of Weir home.