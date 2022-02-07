Police have confirmed that they had reason to stop a driver on Forest Road in Wardpark around 8pm. A check was run on the driver and his vehicle and he was found to be disqualified but the matter did not stop there.

For it is alleged that the motorist who is 40-years-old was in possession of a number of controlled drugs believed to be heroin and cocaine.

The vehicle was then seized and the driver was arrested and charged with a number of alleged drug and driving offences.

Meanwhile readers are still asked to be on their guard about a telephone sting involving fraudsters pretending to be police officers which we flagged up last week.