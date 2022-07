Police have warned motorists over the traffic lights at the Clyde Tunnel.

Police in Glasgow confirmed on social media that 13 drivers have been issued Notice of Intended Prosecution for failing to respond to the red lights.

The Greater Glasgow Police Division posted on social media: “GlasgowRP were contacted by Clyde Tunnel Control regarding drivers failing to comply with red traffic signals during tunnel maintenance.

The Clyde Tunnel.