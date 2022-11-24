Community church hosts Prisoners Week Scotland and receives a visit from local MSP

Bishopbriggs Community Church was the venue for the launch of this year’s Prisoners Week Scotland, aimed at highlighting concerns and sharing hope in prisons and communities across the country.

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay, who is a member of the Scottish Parliament’s Criminal Justice Committee, attended the launch on Sunday, November 20 and praised the many organisations at the event who support people in prison and their families.

She is pictured with Tom Fox, Trustee of Prisoners Week Scotland and James Faddes, church leader at Bishopbriggs Community Church. Mr Faddes is also founder of Glesga Roasters, based in Kirkintilloch, an employability project using coffee roasting to support people with experience of the criminal justice system.

Ms Mackay said: “As a member of the Criminal Justice Committee, I was delighted to attend the launch of this year's Prisoners Week Scotland at Bishopbriggs community church.

“Prisoners Week is an initiative of churches in Scotland with the Scottish Prison Service. It aims to stimulate discussion, highlight concerns and share hope in prisons and communities across the country.

“It was a privilege to meet with Tom Fox, Trustee of Prisoners Week Scotland and James Faddes, church leader at Bishopbriggs Community Church, as well as representatives of the many organisations carrying out excellent work in supporting people in prison and their families, giving them the best chance of stability and a stronger future.”

The valuable work of not for profit organisation Connect to Community offers support to prisoners as they prepare for release.

One of their team, Mhairi Phillipson said: “The event was a great opportunity to meet with so many organisations, all working in the same field.