A Sheffield based construction and telecommunication firm has been fined £550,000 after an employee fell from a stepladder and was impaled on metal piping.

The tragic scene of Matthew Mason's death

The company was also ordered to pay the deceased’s family £200,000 in compensation

Linbrooke Services Ltd. was found guilty of breaches of health and safety and working at height regulations at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on March 30.

Court heard that electrician, Matthew Mason, was fatally injured while installing a public address system at Bearsden Train Station in June 2018.

The 20-year-old was trying to free speaker cabling that had become stuck when he fell backwards from a stepladder onto a section of metal piping being used as a handle on a cable drum. This piping pierced his side causing internal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene

Over the course of the 14-day trial, the prosecutor showed the firm to have failed to appropriately plan and risk assess the work or have a safe system of work in place.

The firm failed to adequately identify the risks despite previously being informed of these by a sub-contractor in an earlier attempt. Stepladders were unsuitable for the work being carried out and there were insufficient measures in place to prevent a fall from height.

They also failed to ensure the surrounding area was free of material which could cause injury.

Debbie Carroll of the COPFS said: “Matthew Mason lost his life in circumstances which were foreseeable and avoidable.

“His death could have been prevented had Linbrooke put in place appropriate planning, supervision, and protective measures.

"It is well known that falls from height are one of the single greatest causes of death and serious injury to workers within the construction industry.

“From the evidence heard here, there needs to be increased recognition and rigour in addressing the risks associated with the use of stepladders