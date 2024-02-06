Cops in Cumbernauld launch appeal as man left hospitalised with 'serious' facial injuries after being jumped by three men
A man has been hospitalised with “serious” facial injuries after being attacked by three men in Cumbernauld.
Now cops are asking for help following the serious assault on the 26-year-old.The incident happened around 6.30pm on Friday night (February 2) as the man walked on the footpath near to Glenacre Road.
The three men were wearing dark coloured clothing, with their hoods up, and ran off towards Langlands Place following the attach.
DC Glenn Coletta said: "A young man has sustained serious injuries and it's vital we establish the full circumstances and trace those responsible."Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.