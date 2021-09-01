Police and community members launching a new Crimestoppers campaign in Craigneuk . Pic by contracted freelance - Dom Cocozza .

The focal point of that operation is Craigneuk, and the parties working with the police are the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, North Lanarkshire Council and the charity Crimestoppers.

And it the latter organisation that officers are asking residents to think about contacting if they have misgivings about involving police.

That stems from a view that crime is in fact under-reported in the area, and police want to change that.

Area Inspector Alan Mulholland explained: "We want to reassure the community in Craigneuk that we are here to help, support and respond to incidents as they happen. It is clear to us that some people are reluctant to tell us about some of the criminal activity and as such we have been working in partnership with Crimestoppers to address this. Crimestoppers is a charity, completely separate from the Police and any information given is in complete confidence and is anonymous, I can't stress this enough.

"We had officers and partners from NLC Community Regeneration Services, Housing and the Anti-Social Investigators out and about last Friday to deliver the postcards explaining the service Crimestoppers offer.

"We want people to feel comfortable talking to us in person or by calling 101. We also appreciate that some people don’t feel comfortable with this and as such they could make use of the anonymous service that Crimestoppers operate by calling 0800 555 111.

"I want local people to be re-assured that I am aware of the problems being faced in the area and as the Area Inspector, I am focused on making things better for local people".

Stephen Llewellyn, Head of Housing Solutions with North Lanarkshire Council said: “ We want to send a clear message to those involved that antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated within our communities.