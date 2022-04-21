Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

police vest

The pair showed up at Glen Road on Newhouse on Friday, April 8 sparking a callout to police. When officers arrived they found the pair, in possession of tools at the entrance to the building.

Both men ran at the sight of police but a short foot chase by officers saw them stopped in their tracks.

They were then arrested.

Meanwhile police have arrested an armed man in Bellshill following an incident in broad daylight at around 4pm on Saturday, April 9

Officers were called in amidst reports that a man was uttering threats at St Andrew's Court while holding a hammer·

Police traced the man who is 37-years-old and he was then arrested.

Reports on both these incidents have been sent to the fiscal.

Meanwhile officers are looking for witnesses after two more incidents in Bellshill on the same day

The first was a break-in to a house in Hattonrigg Road which occurred between 6.10pm and 10.10pm on Saturday, April 9.

The door to the premises was forced open and a number of items were snatched. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 3813.

The second incident saw two cars firebombed around midnight in McLaren Drive. Police are looking to trace two males who were present at the time within a dark-coloured hatchback.

If anyone has any information that could assist with the enquiry or identify any potential suspects please contact police on 101 quoting the incident number 0022.

The public is also being reminded by police that a quantity of counterfeit currency is doing the rounds across Scotland. Anyone who receives a counterfeit note is being asked to bring it to a police station.