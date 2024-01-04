A pervert caught with photos of himself in indecent poses with a sleeping girl has been jailed for more than three years.

The sickening material was found on a mobile phone belonging to Aaron Moore.Moore, 27, was sentenced at Airdrie Sheriff Court after he admitted downloading indecent images of children between January 2017 and April 2022.He also admitted sharing child abuse images with another paedophile and causing a five-year-old girl to be present during sexual activity.The court heard that police officers armed with a search warrant went to Moore's home in Culmuir Terrace, Croy, on April 12, 2022.They had information that child porn images had been downloaded there.Various devices were seized and analysed.

Specialist officers found 526 photos and 55 videos all featuring child sex abuse on two iPhones that Moore admitted belonged to him.They also found that he had shared 14 indecent images with another user on a social media platform.Officers then discovered six photos that featured Moore exposing himself and lying in bed in compromising positions beside a girl aged five who was sleeping.Moore, who has no previous convictions, failed to attend a court hearing on September 5 last year.Police tracked him down and he has been held in custody since October 4.