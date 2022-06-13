Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called in after it emerged that a vehicle had collided with railings at Croy station and that the driver had left the scene of the accident.

The officers were able to locate the vehicle involved on Eastfield Road then engaged with the driver who is a 73-year-old male

They could detect a strong smell of alcohol from the man.

And he subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

Police have confirmed tha he has been cautioned and charged with alleged drink driving.