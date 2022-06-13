Croy station crash sees pensioner charged with drink driving

A car accident at a transport hub flagged up on Friday (June 10) saw police charge a pensioner after the car involved was traced to a nearby spot on a busy road in Cumbernauld.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 13th June 2022, 11:08 am
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 11:11 am

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Police were called in after it emerged that a vehicle had collided with railings at Croy station and that the driver had left the scene of the accident.

The officers were able to locate the vehicle involved on Eastfield Road then engaged with the driver who is a 73-year-old male

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

They could detect a strong smell of alcohol from the man.

Most Popular

And he subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

Police have confirmed tha he has been cautioned and charged with alleged drink driving.

A report on this incident has been sent to the procurator fiscal in Airdrie.