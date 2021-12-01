The incident took place at an address in Glenhove Road on Friday, November 19, around 12.35pm.

Later that day, at 9.40pm police had reason to speak to the driver and passengers of a car in Central Way, all of whom were searched. A 26-year-old passenger was found with two ‘reefer’ style cigarettes on his person and was given a warning.

Meanwhile a home in Condorrat's Morar Drive was raided by police looking for drugs on Monday. November 22, around 10.40am. A car was also searched.

A large quantity of cash and what is believed to be controlled drugs were found in the process. Police confirmed that a 37-year-old female was arrested on several alleged drug offences and a road traffic offence and is scheduled to appear in court.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that a disturbance broke out at a Cumbernauld pub on Saturday (November 27).

This was after three revellers allegedly lashed out at door staff in a highly charged incident around 11.40pm. The incident is alleged to have happened at Bar Yellow, which is the former Moriarty’s and two of the males were underage.

Police say that a 20-year-old man and two 17-year-old males have been arrested and charged with assault and putting those involved in a state of fear and alarm.

Meanwhile the driver of a blue BMW was traced at a bus stop on Eastfield Road at 2am on Sunday. This was amidst concerns about the conduct of a driver causing a noise nuisance by revving his engine in the park.

When officers spoke to him, he was slurring his words and they also detected a strong smell of alcohol. The 28-year-old failed a roadside breath test and arrested.

Meanwhile police have issued a warning about delivery scams as online gifts arrive.