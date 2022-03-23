Contributed

The first incident which is the only one to take place outside the town saw traffic officers observe a Mercedes travelling at speeds allegedly above 90 miles per hour on the M73 near Gartcosh at around 9.10pm on Friday (March 18).

The driver was told to pull over but didn't when first instructed to do so.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officers then stopped the car and found its 29-year-old male driver to be under the influence of alcohol.

This was confirmed by a roadside breath test and the man was arrested for a number of alleged road traffic offences.

The following day (Saturday, March 19) at 6.45pm, officers spoke to a 63-year-old male driver in a "stopped vehicle" on the A8011 near Seafar.

He was attempting to start the car while clearly under the influence of alcohol.

The motorist was arrested after failing a roadside breath test. He was charged with a road traffic offence.

Police confirmed that the third callout stemmed from a crash in Lenziemill road around 7.55pm on the same day. The vehicle was damaged and its airbags had been activated.

Its driver who was a 28-year-old man, was unsteady on his feet and was smelling of alcohol.

He then failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for drink driving.