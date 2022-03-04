Alistair Wilson, a 30-year-old father, was shot dead by a mystery caller to his family home in Nairn on November 28, 2004.

Detectives investigating the murder are working with colleagues there to carry out witness interviews in Nova Scotia, Police Scotland said.

It is understood one key witness is a former Nairn hotelier known to Mr Wilson.

Gunned down on his doorstep: Alistair Wilson

At around 7pm on the evening of his murder, Mr Wilson’s wife Veronica opened the door of the house on Crescent Road to a stocky man, who was aged 30-40, 5ft 4in to 5ft 7in, and was wearing a dark jacket and baseball cap. He asked for Mr Wilson.

Mr Wilson spoke to the man and was handed an empty blue envelope with the word Paul written on it.

He then went back inside to speak to his wife before returning to the door, where he was shot.

Alistair Wilson, wife Veronica and their two sons. Mr Wilson was reading the boys a bedtime story when his killer arrived at the family home.

The gun was recovered from a drain near Mr Wilson’s home 10 days after his murder.

The Haenel Schmeisser, a 1920s German handgun known as a pocket pistol because of its small size, was confirmed as the weapon used but tests failed to extract any usable DNA.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie said: “Officers are carrying out inquiries in Canada in connection with the murder of Alistair Wilson at his home in Nairn in November 2004.

The tiny 'pocket pistol' used to murder Alistair Wilson

“Police Scotland is working closely with colleagues in Nova Scotia to carry out witness interviews as part of the investigation.

“More than 17 years have passed since Alistair was fatally shot on the doorstep of his home, but time is no barrier to justice.

“We remain committed to ensuring the person responsible for his murder is brought to justice so that we can give his family the answers they deserve.

“I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, to come forward and speak to detectives.

“Please do not assume that the police already know the information you possess.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0515, or e-mail a dedicated inbox at [email protected]

