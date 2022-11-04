It followed a car chase involving police officers who had Hugh Dickson under surveillance.

Dickson, 34, admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug in Bankhead Avenue and elsewhere on November 4 last year.

Appearing from custody at Hamilton Sheriff Court, he also admitted driving dangerously in the built-up area.

Co-accused James McKechnie, 40, had his not guilty plea to the drugs charge accepted.

Aga Mathieson, prosecuting, said police officers switched on their blue light and siren as they tried to stop Dickson about 6.45pm, but he sped away.

The officers gave chase but Dickson was driving at "excessive speed for the road conditions" and they lost him.

Ms Mathison told the court: "A short time later police received information that he was in Bankhead Avenue.

"There were bins behind a shop there and CCTV captured Dickson with a package that he dropped into a wheelie bin before driving off.

"Officers retrieved the package. It was a block of cocaine, weighing 839g and with a purity of 61 per cent. If divided into 1g deals, it would have a potential value of £83,900."

The court heard Dickson is a dad of five and was working as a self-employed plumber before his arrest. He has been held in custody since last November.

His lawyer said: "Due to Covid, there was a downturn in his business.He had a difficulty with cocaine use and there was a significant debt to persons he bought it from. He was given an ultimatum - either repay the debt with money or assist in the transportation of drugs.

"Having no access to funds, he took the decision to commit the offence that is before the court.

"When he noticed the police were following him he panicked."

Sheriff Martin Jones QC told Dickson the sentence would be reduced because of the time he has already spent behind bars.