Officers were called in after it emerged that a 74-year-old female had fallen prey to two doorstep conmen who had offered to do gardening work for her at her home in East Kilbride on Thursday, October 21.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances but officers have issued a warning not to engage with anyone offering to undertake this sort of work.