Division-wide warning issued about roving bogus callers who stole four figure sum from female OAP

Police have raised a flag about bogus callers who are doing the rounds in Lanarkshire division – and have already pocketed a four-figure sum from at least one unsuspecting victim.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 10:52 am

Officers were called in after it emerged that a 74-year-old female had fallen prey to two doorstep conmen who had offered to do gardening work for her at her home in East Kilbride on Thursday, October 21.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances but officers have issued a warning not to engage with anyone offering to undertake this sort of work.

Officers believe many such incidents go unreported because of the embarrassment factors of those so cruelly defrauded– and so, this brand of crime continues to flourish with a higher number of victims than first meets the eye.