The Motherwell Times understands that officers are investigating the alleged assault that happened on the town’s Millfield Avenue on Sunday, April 3 at 5.45pm. No more details have been released but it has emerged that group of youths had caused a disturbance in the street prior to this happening.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with any information that could identify identify the culprits is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2692.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old male driver has been arrested following a collision in Carfin Road at 1am on Sunday.