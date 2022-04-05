Do you know who threw a stone at an 84-year-old woman in a Motherwell street?

Shortly before we went to press, it was confirmed that an 84-year-old woman had been struck to the head by a group of youths throwing stones in the street in Motherwell in broad daylight.

Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:26 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:13 pm

The Motherwell Times understands that officers are investigating the alleged assault that happened on the town’s Millfield Avenue on Sunday, April 3 at 5.45pm. No more details have been released but it has emerged that group of youths had caused a disturbance in the street prior to this happening.

Anyone with any information that could identify identify the culprits is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2692.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old male driver has been arrested following a collision in Carfin Road at 1am on Sunday.

He was found to be over the drink drive limit at the scene.