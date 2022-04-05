The Motherwell Times understands that officers are investigating the alleged assault that happened on the town’s Millfield Avenue on Sunday, April 3 at 5.45pm. No more details have been released but it has emerged that group of youths had caused a disturbance in the street prior to this happening.
Anyone with any information that could identify identify the culprits is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2692.
Meanwhile, a 23-year-old male driver has been arrested following a collision in Carfin Road at 1am on Sunday.
He was found to be over the drink drive limit at the scene.