Officers spotted the vehicle at 3.20pm and signalled for the motorist to stop amidst safety fears, but instead of doing so, he started driving in a reckless manner instead.
After a short time the vehicle stopped on Cleland Road where the occupants made off on foot into the woods.
A police dog handler attended to assist and with the help of the dog unit the occupants of the car were located.
Consequently, a 24-year-old male, a 25-year-old male and a 35-year-old female have been arrested in relation to the alleged incident and reported to the Procurator Fiscal in regard to numerous alleged road traffic offences.