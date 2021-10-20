Dog unit sent into woods after reckless driver and passengers legged it in Cleland

A driver in a damaged vehicle was ordered to stop on Cleland’s Main Street but did not do so, sparking a police chase involving a dog unit in local woodland last Friday (October 15).

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 12:22 pm

Officers spotted the vehicle at 3.20pm and signalled for the motorist to stop amidst safety fears, but instead of doing so, he started driving in a reckless manner instead.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

After a short time the vehicle stopped on Cleland Road where the occupants made off on foot into the woods.

A police dog handler attended to assist and with the help of the dog unit the occupants of the car were located.

Consequently, a 24-year-old male, a 25-year-old male and a 35-year-old female have been arrested in relation to the alleged incident and reported to the Procurator Fiscal in regard to numerous alleged road traffic offences.