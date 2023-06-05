A motorist who knocked a cyclist off his bike was fined £500 at Glasgow Sheriff Court last week.

Benjamin Lang, 31, struck the 60-year-old cyclist on April 7, 2019.

The incident took place on a road between Kirkintilloch and Bishopbriggs, with the victim - a self-employed builder – telling Glasgow Sheriff Court that he had been cut off by a white car on the approach to a red traffic light at a junction.

He stated that he had to manoeuvre himself between the car and metal railings to gain balance and told how he then moved up the railings near the bonnet of the car.

Prosecutor Jessica McGowan asked if something happened when he was doing that.

He told the court: "The driver of the car who cut in front of me raised his middle finger towards me."

The cyclist claimed that he was "upset" and wondered what he had done wrong.

Miss McGowan asked the witness if he did anything in response.

He replied: "I gestured, shrugging my shoulders like what am I meant to do."

He then told how the lights changed after 15 seconds before he attempted to push himself forward, adding “that's when I got hit on the side."

Miss McGowan: "Where were you hit?"

Court heard "I was knocked off my bike and hit on the right leg – it was over very quick, I was hit on the side of my leg. I have a problem with my knee which was brought to the fore."

