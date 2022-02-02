The drug in question was cocaine and a cash sum of £5,435 plus £12,500 of listed assets were seized between four undisclosed addresses in Bellshill and Coatbridge. This was after police appeared with a warrant on Wednesday, January 26.

They confirmed that a 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with drug offences They were expected to have appeared at court at time of going to press.

Meanwhile police have said that there was no evidence of activity at Strathclyde Park last Saturday, which had been earmarked as an “anti-vaxxer” training camp. A spokesman stated that there were no incidents which could have been linked to any such event. It is seemingly the second time a meet-up has been flagged up but failed to take place.