Duke Street: Four men arrested after disturbances outside Glasgow bar

Police were called to a disturbance outside the Alexandra Bar on Duke Street on Wednesday evening, when three men were arrested.

A fourth man was arrested following a second incident at the same bar, later in the evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Wednesday, 2 February, officers responded to a disturbance on Duke Street, Glasgow, outside the Alexandra Bar.

“Three men, aged 19, 22, 23, were arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

“A second disturbance then occurred in the same location on Duke Street, around 10.50pm later that same evening.

“Officers already in attendance prevented escalation and the group dispersed.