Officers had turn up at Broden's Bar and Kitchen in Main Road but soon found themselves dealing with a fight after violence flared when two male patrons got into an altercation.

Both the men ended up with facial injuries in the scuffle.

It is alleged that one of the men was in possession of an offensive weapon, found to be a knuckle duster.

Police succeeded in separating the two men and restoring calm. Both men were subsequently arrested in what is the only report of trouble in Cumbernauld on Sunday.