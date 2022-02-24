Emma Caldwell, 27, who had battled heroin addiction, went missing in Glasgow on April 5, 2005. The last confirmed sighting was in the east end of Glasgow. Her body was found five weeks later near Rigside, Lanarkshire.

Ms Caldwell, who was originally from Erskine, Renfrewshire, had turned to drugs, then became a sex worker to fund her habit, following the death of her sister from cancer. At the time she vanished the former riding instructor was living in a unit for homeless women in the Govanhill district of Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tragic victim: Emma Caldwell

Her death sparked a major police investigation and a number of televised appeals. Four Turkish men were subsequently accused of her murder but the case against them was shelved. One of the men was later jailed for 10 years for a series of attacks on prostitutes. Another received a six-figure compensation pay out for the time he spent on remand.

The arrest of a suspect in the case has been hailed as a major breakthrough for the Police Scotland Major Investigation Team, the Scottish Police Authority and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

The man, aged 49, was detained in the Glasgow area on Thursday and taken to a city police station for questioning.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie, said: "Police Scotland officers have undertaken a significant amount of work re-investigating all the circumstances surrounding Emma’s death following instruction from the Lord Advocate in 2015.

"This is a complex and challenging investigation and I would like to thank everyone involved for their efforts in getting us to this point of a man being arrested earlier today.

“Emma’s family, in particular her mother Margaret, have shown incredible resilience and determination since her death in 2005 and I would like to pay tribute to that today.

“We have remained in close contact with them during this investigation and officers have updated Margaret on this significant development.

“The investigation into Emma’s death continues and I would urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant they might think it is, to please come forward and speak to us.

“As legal proceedings are now live we are unable to comment further.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.