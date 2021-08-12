The two victims who are in their 20s both had a stint in hospital for facial injuries, such was the ferocity of the attack. This was delivered by a distinctively dressed group of men in white tee shirts and dark coloured shorts around 11.24pm. It is not thought that the men knew their victims but that verbal altercation in the street sparked the violence.
Distressing footage of the attack has done the rounds on social media but the search for the men involved continues. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 4780.