By Clare Grant

Francis Cairney, 86, is said to have committed the crimes against the two boys between July 1978 and December 1988.

Cairney is also charged with indecently assaulting another teenage boy at a hotel room in Aviemore and in a car in Cumbernauld on various occasions between August 1 1988 and June 30 1989.

He was due to go on trial this week but at a hearing this week at Glasgow Sheriff Court the trial was adjourned until August. A pre-trial hearing was also set for this month. At another hearing last week, lawyer Jim McParland revealed that Cairney has dementia.

Court papers state one of the boys, when aged between 15 and 16, was assaulted within a car in Paisley and in the dressing rooms at Barrowfield between July 1 1978 and June 30 1979. These claim that the boy was repeatedly touched on the thigh by Cairney.

Cairney is further charged with repeatedly punching and slapping the same boy to his head and body at Barrowfield. It is also alleged that Cairney assaulted the other boy when he was aged between 15 and 18 within the Barrowfield dressing rooms as well as Celtic Park between February 1,1986 and December 31, 1988.

It is claimed Cairney repeatedly hugged him, repeatedly placed his hands underneath his clothing and repeatedly touched his back, stomach, thigh, groin, buttocks and penis.