The alleged incident took place around 1.30pm in Kildrum’s Clouden Road after the dog was observant enough to foil two males who had been acting suspiciously in the street.

The dog's owners were woken up by barking, feared they would be burgled and called the police.

Officers were sent to the scene, searched the area and charged a 23-year-old-male.

Footage from a doorbell device has shown the men opening the door to the family home.

Meanwhile a 42-year-old female has been arrested after she was stopped in her car.

The incident occured Thursday, January 20 on Carbrain’s Craigieburn Road.

Police detected the smell of cannabis in the vehicle, which was then searched.