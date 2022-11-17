A total of twelve families from Ukraine who have fled the Russian invasion have now been settled in Holytown thanks to a partnership between Clyde Valley Housing Association, Modern Housing and North Lanarkshire Council.

And with Christmas approaching Modern Housing has donated £10,000 to help the new families settle.

The kind sum was used to fund grocery vouchers and presented at a recent visit to the development.

Russell Laing, Project Manager, Modern Housing explained: “We are a family business locally employing forty people.

" Many of my colleagues who worked on the Holytown estate live within a mile of it. We’re invested in the community and were determined to do what we could to support our new neighbours.

"We follow the news from abroad and I know first-hand that local people want to do what they can to help during this difficult time.”

Arlene Duncan, Housing Officer, Clyde Valley Housing Association, commented. “This is a team effort.

"Clyde Valley is part of a joint working group locally to accommodate Ukrainian families.

"We are well-used to working together to address housing challenges.

"So we have utilised this experience to focus on making the new transition for these families as smooth as possible.

We’ll continue to visit to offer assistance and advice.