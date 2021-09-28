The shocking incident took place around 10pm last Wednesday (September 22) when the group attempted to steal the scooter.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However the matter did not end there as the louts also wanted his phone and wallet.

The man was threatened and an attempt was made to grab him from his scooter. Thankfully the man managed to escape from the group and police were called in.