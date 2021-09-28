The shocking incident took place around 10pm last Wednesday (September 22) when the group attempted to steal the scooter.
However the matter did not end there as the louts also wanted his phone and wallet.
The man was threatened and an attempt was made to grab him from his scooter. Thankfully the man managed to escape from the group and police were called in.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 3680. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.