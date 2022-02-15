Four men jailed for drugs and serious organised crime offences in Glasgow

Cocaine worth nearly £10million was found within two vehicles, which had been adapted to conceal the drugs, being used by the men.

Following the sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh today (Tuesday) Detective Superintendent Craig Willison said: “There is no doubt that the seizure of this cocaine caused a massive disruption in the supply of drugs. This cocaine was destined for the streets of Scotland, causing untold misery and damage in our communities. The men involved thought their methods of concealing the drugs would protect them from detection. However, their arrest proves that is not the case.