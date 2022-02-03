The first incident, involving a car and a van took place on McTaggart Crescent around 11.15pm on Monday January 24. It has emerged that two cars were then targeted in the same street around 10.50pm on Sunday, January 30.

Detective Sergeant Frank Donaghy from Wishaw CID said: “Thankfully nobody was injured in these incidents.We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or has CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch.A dark Skoda Fabia estate car was seen in the area on both evenings, we are keen to trace the driver.”