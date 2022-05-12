Extensive enquiries are continuing in the Kilsyth area and beyond in the bid to find missing man Alexander McMillan who was last seen in the town’s Manse Road around midnight on Monday, 25 April.

Alexander McMillan

For two weeks running police have stopped motorists and passers-by around at this late hour on a Monday in their continuing effort to trace the 46-year old whose last image had been caught on CCTV.

It is hoped that their intervention will jog the memory of those who may have seen Alexander whose family are described as “extremely worried.” Police have also told the media that Alexander has never gone missing before and that his disappearance is “out of character’’

On his last sighting he was seen wearing a navy hooded jumper, a baseball cap, grey trousers or jogging bottoms and dark coloured Adidas Gazelle trainers. He was carrying two rucksacks; one white and grey with a ‘Timberland logo’ and the other blue/white/grey striped. He was also carrying a fishing rod in a carry case.

Inspector Susan Rae of Cumbernauld Police Station said: “ Alexander’s family want to make sure he is safe and well and urge him to get in touch if he sees this appeal.

“Extensive searches and enquiries continue in the Kilsyth area and I would like to thank the public for their support and assistance with our enquiries.