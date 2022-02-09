fireworks

The framework behind the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) includes the introduction of a fireworks licensing system and a new offence to criminalise the supply of fireworks and pyrotechnics to under-18s to ensure adults do not purchase such products on behalf of children.

And that is the way it should be according to Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows who said she is “really pleased.”

Mrs Fellows said: "I have long called for the introduction of a licensing system for the purchase of fireworks on behalf of my constituents and it is great to see this positive step in the right direction to help keep our communities safe. However, as some aspects of regulation surrounding the sale of fireworks are still reserved to Westminster. Greater powers must be given to the Scottish Government to restrict sales.

“It is essential for the benefit of public safety, animal welfare and our emergency services that greater regulation is put in place to allow people to enjoy fireworks responsibility and safely.”

Meanwhile her Scottish National Party colleague Clare Adamson MSP who is the convener of the Scottish Parliament’s Cross-Party Group on Accident Prevention and Safety Awareness, said that the time was right for the plans.

She said: “We have become accustomed to anti-social behaviour, undue pressure on our emergency services, and incidents with tragic results. We have seen many reports of house fires and injuries in Motherwell and Wishaw.