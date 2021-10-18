The incident happened around 3.30pm on Saturday October 16 when the girl was walking along Eastfield Road, near the Islamic Education Centre

The pair both aged around 17, allegedly made sexual comments before making their move – then ran off towards Tesco. The first boy is described as around 5ft 11in, with blonde/brown hair wearing a grey hoodie.

The second boy is described as around 5ft 7in wearing a black hoodie with the hood up.