Glasgow born Labour politician, Paula Sherriff, broke down on live radio this afternoon while talking about her “friend” and Conservative MP, Sir. David Amess, who was stabbed to death while hosting a constituency surgery at a church.

A police firearms officer is seen at the scene of a stabbing incident at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a district of Southend-on-Sea, in southeast England on October 15, 2021. - Conservative British lawmaker David Amess was killed on Friday after being stabbed "multiple times" during an event in his local constituency in southeast England, in the second death of a UK politician while meeting voters since 2016. Local police did not name Amess but said a man had been arrested "on suspicion (of) murder" after the stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sir. David Amess, 69, died following a stabbing attack at constituency surgery he was hosting in a church in Leigh-On-Sea, Essex on Friday afternoon.

Ms. Sherriff, who was born in Glasgow in 1975, served as MP for Dewsbury from 2015 to 2019 before stepping down from a full-time career in politics after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

“I loved him,” said Ms. Sherriff speaking to Shelagh Fogarty on LBC on Friday afternoon.

“David was a wonderful, wonderful man - I have lost a friend today,” she added.

Ms. Sherriff described how Sir. David kept in touch with her throughout her battle with cancer.

“David contacted me a few weeks ago when he was in Manchester for the Conservative Party Conference and he asked me if I would like to meet him for a drink.

“I really wish I had met him for that drink now,” she said.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon described Sir. David’s death as “awful beyond words”.

“This is awful beyond words.

“My thoughts and deepest condolences are with David’s family, friends and colleagues.

“May he rest in peace,” said First Minister Sturgeon.