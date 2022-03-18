Glasgow Central Station cordoned off following early morning assault

The scene at Glasgow Central this morning. Credit, Edinburgh Courts

Police attended the scene at 4:45am with part of the concourse closed.

Eyewitnesses stated that forensic specialists were at the scene and blood could be seen on the floor outside the ticket station.

A spokesperson from British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Glasgow Central railway station at 4.45am this morning following reports of a serious assault.

“Paramedics also attended, and a man was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for head and face injuries. His injuries are not deemed life-threatening or life-changing.

“A police cordon was in place while officers attended, however the station’s concourse has now been reopened.”

The station has since reopened with forensic officers pictured clearing the scene.