Glasgow charity Refuweegee ‘raging’ after thief tries to steal van

Someone tried to steal a van belonging to the Glasgow charity.
The charity, which helps and supports displaced people who arrive in Glasgow, said the van was “not starting” and it might have to crowdfund for a new vehicle soon as a result.
Refuweegee posted on social media: “Absolutely raging that anyone would try to break into and attempt to steal a charity van. Not the Monday morning that we were hoping for and a huge amount of extra work for our wee team.
“Police and insurance updates pending but we may be crowdfunding for a new vehicle sometime soon. Watch this space.”