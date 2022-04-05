Glasgow charity Refuweegee ‘raging’ after thief tries to steal van

Glasgow charity Refuweegee is ‘raging’, after someone tried to steal a van belonging to the organisation.

The charity, which helps and supports displaced people who arrive in Glasgow, said the van was “not starting” and it might have to crowdfund for a new vehicle soon as a result.

Refuweegee posted on social media: “Absolutely raging that anyone would try to break into and attempt to steal a charity van. Not the Monday morning that we were hoping for and a huge amount of extra work for our wee team.