Police Scotland is appealing for more information as they seek a man that may be able to assist with an investigation into a robbery in Glasgow

Police Scotland has released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with the enquiries into a robbery in Glasgow city centre and have also urged the man or any witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened around 2.15pm on Sunday, 6 April 2025 on Fox Street in Glasgow city centre.

Police Scotland has released an image of a man they would like to talk to. | Police Scotland

Police Scotland described the man as between 18 and 20-years-old, around 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, with dark, curly hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, light blue shorts, white socks, and black sliders.

Constable Thomas Provan said: “We would urge the man pictured or anyone who knows him to please contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2277 of Sunday, 6 April 2025. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.