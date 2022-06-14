Glasgow man arrested as part of illegal television streaming operation

A Glasgow man has been arrested and charged by Police Scotland as part of a bid to tackle illegal television streaming.

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at a property in Millennium Court and seized a number of items in relation to copyright crime.

A 49 year-old man was arrested and charged with offences under the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Andy MacLean said: “This operation is an excellent example of how partnership working can tackle criminals conducting intellectual property crime.

“This type of crime is taken seriously and one man has been arrested.

“Together with our partners, we’re determined to crack down on those who are involved in defrauding the television, film and sport industry, and bring them to justice.”

Matt Hibbert, Sky’s director of anti-piracy, UK & Ireland said: “We supported Police Scotland in taking this action, which not only blocks access to a prolific source of stolen Sky content, but ultimately helps keep consumers safe from the very real risks of accessing content in this way.”

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the Cinch SPFL, said: “We welcome the action taken by Police Scotland, and are hugely supportive of their efforts to tackle illegal streaming.